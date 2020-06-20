Regina police investigating after cabbie robbed at gunpoint
Police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted last night.
A news release from the Regina Police Service said the cab driver picked up a fare in north Regina and when they arrived in south central Regina, they were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted.
The cab driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.