Police investigating break and enter, gunshot at home east of Prince Albert

Prince Albert RCMP and Prince Albert City Police are investigating a report of a break and enter where a gun was fired.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police were called to a home east of the city about a break and enter in progress.

The homeowner told police they were awakened by the sound of a breaking window. When the homeowner investigated, they told police they heard the sound of a gun firing.

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

RCMP are not sure if there was more than one suspect involved, and they also don't have a description.

"Officers remind residents to continue to be observant and to report any suspicious activity to police," a news release said.

The Prince Albert RCMP and the Prince Albert forensic identification section are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to contact the Prince Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.