Security guard describes attempted ATM heist at Conexus Arts Centre

The Regina Police Service is investigating what a security guard said was a failed ATM heist at the Conexus Arts Centre on Broad Street Tuesday morning.

Security guard says man sped off after failed mission

CBC News ·
A heavy chain was on the ground near the box-office area of the Conexus Arts Centre after an attempted heist. (CBC News/Cory Coleman)

Frank Dyck, the security guard on duty at the building, said he watched the scene unfold on the security cameras.

He said a man entered the building's lobby at about 6:15 a.m. CST and started rocking the ATM back and forth. Dyck called police.

Dyck said the the man then allegedly retrieved a chain from his truck, hooked it up to the ATM and tried to drive away.

Police arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. (CBC News/Cory Coleman)

Dyck said the ATM didn't budge.​ He said the man eventually gave up and sped away from the scene. 

Police arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. CST. An officer on the scene declined to comment.

