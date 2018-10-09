Security guard describes attempted ATM heist at Conexus Arts Centre

The Regina Police Service is investigating what a security guard said was a failed ATM heist at the Conexus Arts Centre on Broad Street Tuesday morning.

Frank Dyck, the security guard on duty at the building, said he watched the scene unfold on the security cameras.

He said a man entered the building's lobby at about 6:15 a.m. CST and started rocking the ATM back and forth. Dyck called police.

Dyck said the the man then allegedly retrieved a chain from his truck, hooked it up to the ATM and tried to drive away.

Police arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. (CBC News/Cory Coleman)

Dyck said the ATM didn't budge.​ He said the man eventually gave up and sped away from the scene.

Police arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. CST. An officer on the scene declined to comment.