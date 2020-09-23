Police in Regina seek missing 12-year-old

Police in Regina are looking for a 12-year-old boy, last seen on Tuesday night.

Police said Marcus Joe is described as Indigenous, six feet tall, weighing 195 pounds with a medium build and a light complexion.

Joe was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue shirt, dark blue jeans and Vans shoes.

Police said they didn't have any indication Joe had come to harm, but due to his age he is considered vulnerable and want to find him to ensure he's safe.

Anyone with information about Joe's whereabouts was asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.