Man, 32, dies in Saskatoon police custody

A 32-year-old man died after being taken into police custody early Saturday morning, after officers responded to reports of a man carrying a knife and causing a disturbance, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue N. just after 1 a.m., a Saskatoon Police Service news release said, following reports of a person causing a disturbance and screaming that someone was trying to kill him.

Witnesses said he was carrying a large butcher knife and a bottle of alcohol, police said.

When officers arrived, the 32-year-old man ran away.

Police found him a short time later on Queen Street, with his face covered in blood.

The man became confrontational with the officers and began spitting blood at them, according the police service's news release. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

He was taken into custody after what police said was a brief struggle.

Medavie ambulance services was called to treat the injuries to the man's face, but he became unresponsive. He died while begin taken to hospital, according to police.

The Saskatoon Police Service has asked the Regina Police Service to conduct an independent external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Additionally, they requested the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to appoint an independent observer.