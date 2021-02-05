Police identify body found in abandoned house fire near North Battleford

Police say 29-year-old Jordon Boire's body was recovered in a structure fire at an abandoned home about 30 kilometres outside of North Battleford, Sask., last month.

RCMP released Boire's identity on Friday and asked for the public's help in figuring out the circumstances of his death.

Boire was last seen in Saskatoon on Jan. 19 and reported missing to the Saskatoon Police Service on Jan. 20.

Police in North Battleford said they responded Jan. 19 to a structure fire north of the highway 687 and 378 junction.

Crews recovered Boire's body when the fire was put out, and police said they were treating Boire's death as a homicide investigation.

Anyone who interacted with Boire in the time leading up to the fire, approximately 10:30 p.m CST on Jan. 19, was asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP or Crime Stoppers.