Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Police say man found dead at Emma Lake, Sask., was a victim of homicide

On Tuesday morning, RCMP were called about an unresponsive man who was found on McIntosh Point in Emma Lake, Sask. Police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Victim has been identified as Phillip Okemow, 27, who is from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Sask.

CBC News ·
A police officer with his RCMP shoulder badge pictured.
On Tuesday, RCMP officers found a dead man in an outdoor location at Emma Lake, Sask. He has been identified as 27-year-old Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Police are investigating a 27-year-old man's death as a homicide. 

On Tuesday morning, RCMP were called about an unresponsive man who was found outdoors at McIntosh Point on Emma Lake, Sask. 

Police said the man was dead when officers arrived. The victim has been identified as Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Sask.

Based on information gathered to date, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating Philip's death as a homicide, according to a media release. 

Police said people in the Emma Lake, Sask., area may notice an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

Officers are asking people who might have information about Okemow's death — or details of who he was with and where he was in the hours prior — to contact police "immediately." 

Okemow's family has been notified about his death and support has been offered to them, according to police. 

Emma Lake is located about 45 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now