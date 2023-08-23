Police say man found dead at Emma Lake, Sask., was a victim of homicide

Police are investigating a 27-year-old man's death as a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP were called about an unresponsive man who was found outdoors at McIntosh Point on Emma Lake, Sask.

Police said the man was dead when officers arrived. The victim has been identified as Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Sask.

Based on information gathered to date, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating Philip's death as a homicide, according to a media release.

Police said people in the Emma Lake, Sask., area may notice an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

Officers are asking people who might have information about Okemow's death — or details of who he was with and where he was in the hours prior — to contact police "immediately."

Okemow's family has been notified about his death and support has been offered to them, according to police.

Emma Lake is located about 45 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.