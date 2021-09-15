Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP ask for public's help finding alleged armed robber who didn't show up for court

Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a wanted man.

Jarrett Poitras was supposed to appear in court on Aug. 6 for a trial, but he never showed up. Police issued a new warrant for his arrest.

Poitras was already charged with several offences including robbery with firearm, break-and-enter, and vehicle theft. These charges are in relation to an armed robbery on Muscowpetung First Nation on July 23, 2019.

He is about five feet eleven inches tall and 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos, including the numbers '306' on the underside of his left forearm, the words 'Family First' on the top of his left hand and a rose on the top of his right hand. Police say he could be in Regina or Saskatoon, but is also known to frequent Muscowpetung First Nation and Pasqua First Nation.

Police say Poitras is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.