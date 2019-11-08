Regina police seek 'Harley Quinn' to assist investigation

Fans of comic books and superhero movies know Harley Quinn as the brightly costumed girlfriend of Batman's nemesis The Joker.

Now, someone dressed as the character has attracted the attention of Regina police.

They say on Oct. 27, at around 1 a.m. CST, a woman in a Harley Quinn costume was standing outside a bar on the 600 block of Victoria Avenue, where she may have witnessed an incident.

Police didn't specify what the incident was, but said in a Friday news released that the woman may be able to help identify a suspect.

It was October 27th around 1 am. You were out celebrating Halloween – dressed as Harley Quinn. You were outside a bar on the 600 block of Victoria Avenue. And we need your help. You may have information we need to identify a… <a href="https://t.co/JTdnkZwG3T">https://t.co/JTdnkZwG3T</a> <a href="https://t.co/ifg2NPxgyF">pic.twitter.com/ifg2NPxgyF</a> —@reginapolice

They're asking the Harley fan, or anyone who knows who she is, to contact them.

The bat-signal is not required — just a tip sent anonymously through the Regina police website.