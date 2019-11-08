Skip to Main Content
Regina police seek 'Harley Quinn' to assist investigation
Saskatchewan

Regina police seek 'Harley Quinn' to assist investigation

Fans of comic books and superhero movies know Harley Quinn as the brightly costumed girlfriend of Batman's nemesis The Joker. Now, someone dressed as the character has attracted the attention of the Regina police.

Police think woman in costume may have witnessed Oct. 27 incident outside Victoria Avenue bar

CBC News ·
Margot Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn in the movie Suicide Squad. Regina police say a person dressed as the character may have information that could help their investigation into an Oct. 27 incident. (Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Fans of comic books and superhero movies know Harley Quinn as the brightly costumed girlfriend of Batman's nemesis The Joker.

Now, someone dressed as the character has attracted the attention of Regina police.

They say on Oct. 27, at around 1 a.m. CST, a woman in a Harley Quinn costume was standing outside a bar on the 600 block of Victoria Avenue, where she may have witnessed an incident.

Police didn't specify what the incident was, but said in a Friday news released that the woman may be able to help identify a suspect.

They're asking the Harley fan, or anyone who knows who she is, to contact them.

The bat-signal is not required — just a tip sent anonymously through the Regina police website.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|