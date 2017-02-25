133 guns turned into police so far during Sask. gun amnesty

There have been 133 guns turned into Saskatchewan police during the 2019 gun amnesty program, according to interim numbers from the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police.

The gun amnesty began March 25 and wraps up on April 19. There were 369 guns turned into the province's police services last year.

Six police services are participating: the Saskatchewan RCMP and the Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Dalmeny, Weyburn and Regina Police Service.

Seven prohibited weapons have been turned into police, including one gun which was sawed off.

Ninety-nine non-restricted guns and another 16 restricted guns were turned as well.

The remaining 11 guns were either BB or air guns.

Anyone who has a gun which they no longer want or use can turn it in by calling your local police detachment and the gun will be picked up.

People are reminded not to walk into a police detachment with the guns for safety reasons. Doing so may also result in criminal charges.