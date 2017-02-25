133 guns turned into police so far during Sask. gun amnesty
369 guns were turned in during last year's amnesty
There have been 133 guns turned into Saskatchewan police during the 2019 gun amnesty program, according to interim numbers from the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police.
The gun amnesty began March 25 and wraps up on April 19. There were 369 guns turned into the province's police services last year.
Six police services are participating: the Saskatchewan RCMP and the Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Dalmeny, Weyburn and Regina Police Service.
Seven prohibited weapons have been turned into police, including one gun which was sawed off.
Ninety-nine non-restricted guns and another 16 restricted guns were turned as well.
The remaining 11 guns were either BB or air guns.
Anyone who has a gun which they no longer want or use can turn it in by calling your local police detachment and the gun will be picked up.
People are reminded not to walk into a police detachment with the guns for safety reasons. Doing so may also result in criminal charges.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.