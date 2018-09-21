Police seize 7,000 marijuana plants during search of Marcelin, Saskatoon properties

An extensive police investigation into a large-scale illegal marijuana grow-operation has led to the seizure of 7,000 marijuana plants from a rural property south of Marcelin, Sask.

RCMP say three people were arrested after the investigation uncovered the illegal grow operation in the small community located about 95 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

After searching that property and seizing the plants, police executed another two other search warrants.

The RCMP's Emergency Response team executed a second search warrant in Marcelin, and seized various bank and phone records, a cell phone and a laptop.

Police also searched a residence on Perehudoff Crescent in Saskatoon in connection with the investigation. Members from RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime and the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) conducted that search.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

It's not immediately clear what charges the three people arrested are facing.