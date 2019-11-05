Police from 4 detachments brought in to stop man involved in lengthy chase

It all started with a car accident in Wadena. It ended with a man holding a machete to his own throat being charged with a litany of crimes.

RCMP were called to the scene of a car accident in Wadena on Saturday night, where one of the drivers was believed to have fled the scene. Police found the unoccupied vehicle, which was stolen from Canora, a short time later.

When police found the suspect, he pulled a machete out of his pants, pointed at the officer who found him and then held it to his own throat, telling the officer to "leave him alone."

He then fled on foot and allegedly stole a truck.. Police pursued the vehicle on Highway 16, heading toward Yorkton, where it nearly struck an officer, swerving into oncoming traffic.

Police deployed two spike strips, but the suspect drove into the ditch and avoided them.

The truck was found a short time later in Yorkton at a gas station, where the chase picked up again, this time heading toward Melville.

Police followed the truck while officers set up a roadblock near Fort Qu'Appelle, east of Balcarres. A spike belt was brought out and flattened the truck's tires.

The truck stopped after it hit a stop sign in Fort Qu'Appelle, but the suspect once again fled on foot to a nearby backyard. He was surrounded by officers and once again held the machete to his own throat.

Crisis negotiation officers were called to the scene but after 70 minutes, weren't able to talk him down. Officers used two conductive energy weapons to take the man down, but those didn't work.

He was subdued by an 'extended range impact weapon' that shoots foam rounds, assessed by EMS and taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident.

The 26-year-old man from the Cote First Nation appeared in court on Monday and will reappear on Friday to face a number of charges, including driving while prohibited, assault of a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and using an electronic device while driving, among others.