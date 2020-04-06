Regina police fine woman $2,800 for allegedly not complying with COVID-19 isolation order

Regina police say a 23-year-old woman was handed a $2,800 ticket for disobeying a public health order mandating self-isolation after travel or possible contact with COVID-19.

The order requires people who have had diagnoses of COVID-19 confirmed by a lab, as well as anyone who may have come into contact with COVID-19, to self-isolate for 14 days.

The ticket, the first of its kind issued by the Regina Police Service, was given out Monday, according to a police news release.

The public health order is in place to slow the rate of infection from COVID-19. Cases in the province reached 253 on Monday, an increase of four from the day before.

Doctors in government have been urging people to stay home unless it is necessary to go out. The advice has been to assume the virus is everywhere.

The hope is that the number of new cases will stabilize and workload for hospitals treating patients will remain manageable.