Police find stolen property, including 70 bikes, in Regina home

Roughly 70 bicycles have been recovered by police and a Regina man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

On Tuesday, police got information through the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods initiative that a home on the 800 block of College Avenue had a large quantity of bicycles inside.

Officers went to the home and recovered the bikes along with expensive tools like a spray painter, pressure washers, power tools, a cement mixer and a planer.

A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on recognizance and will appear in court on Jan. 7, 2020.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the items were currently being processed and asked the public to be patient.

Anyone who had a bike stolen recently is asked to file a report if they haven't already done so.

"It will take at least two weeks for our investigators and evidence management staff to process the recovered bikes," the release said. "There is no opportunity at this time to view the recovered bikes."

Police said owners will be contacted once the bikes are logged.