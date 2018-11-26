Police expand search efforts for missing University of Regina student

The Regina Police Service has once again expanded the search area for Promise "Max" Chukwudum, 19, who has not been seen or heard from in nine days.

Police say Chukwudum, a student and rugby player at the University of Regina, was last seen in the area of Marshall Crescent on Nov. 17.

Police expanded the search area last week to include the Rosemont and Transcona neighbourhoods. As well, officers searched the municipal landfill on Nov. 23.

Now, expanded search efforts will be focused on the areas from the Transcona neighbourhood to the Whitmore Park areas of Regina.

In a media release Monday, police say the search area is too large for officers and volunteers alone, and ask members of the public to make time to search their yards, sheds, outbuildings and any abandoned or unused vehicles for Chukwudum.

He's definitely someone who's worth the hard work and effort that's going into finding him. - University of Regina rugby teammate Nathan Sgrazzutti

"Property owners are also asked to check long fences, under decks and shrubbery and even open areas to assist in the search," the statement says.

"Police are urging home and property owners to carry out this visual inspection of their properties before we get another snowfall, which would cover any potential evidence and hamper search efforts."

Teammate worried

Chukwudum's disappearance is completely out of character, a worried rugby teammate says.

Nathan Sgrazzutti, who plays rugby with Chukwudum at the University of Regina, says he last saw a Snapchat posting from his teammate around 12:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 17.

"All we know is he was out partying at O'Hanlons [Irish Pub in Regina]," Sgrazzutti said. "That was the last we'd seen of him."

Sgrazzutti says after studying surveillance footage and Snapchat postings neither he nor any of Chukwudum's rugby teammates recognized anyone the missing man was with that night.

He says while teammates weren't directly asked to get involved in search efforts, they had checked out some of the places where Chukwaudum was known to hang out but found nothing.

Chukwudum is from Nigeria and may have had a brother in town. However, Sgrazzutti says he thought most of his family is in Nigeria.

Sgrazzutti is asking anyone who may have information about Chukwudum's disappearance to come forward.

"Max is a great dude, he's friendly, he started out pretty shy with us, but once he knew us, he was an outgoing guy who cared about doing what was right," Sgrazzutti said. "He's definitely someone who's worth the hard work and effort that's going into finding him."

Chukwudum was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweatpants and a dark coloured tuque. He is described as 5' 11'' tall weighing 240 pounds. with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen in the Marshall Crescent area of Regina.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.