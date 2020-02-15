2 weekend deaths in Regina possibly linked to drug overdoses: Police

Regina police say two people have died over the weekend from what are believed to be drug overdoses.

Officers received a report of an unresponsive person at a home in the 300 block of McCarthy Boulevard at approximately 9:29 p.m. CST Friday night.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead. Police said there was ample evidence of drug use at the scene.

Just hours later, at 2:46 a.m. CST, police were called to a home in the 3900 block of 2nd Avenue. The caller indicated someone may be overdosing on drugs.

Emergency crews found a 37-year-old woman dead when they arrived and again located several items suggesting drug use.

The Coroners Service has not confirmed the causes of death yet, but a police spokesperson said the circumstances of the deaths, and a rash of other overdoses in the city, make it important to warn the public about the consequences of using illegal drugs.

There have now been 46 overdoses in Regina since the start of 2020. If confirmed, these latest overdoses would be the first fatal ones.