Police investigating suspicious death of a 29-year-old man in Prince Albert

Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man in the city.

Police responded on Saturday to a report of an unconscious man who had been assaulted on the 700 block of 18th Street West, in Prince Albert, about 360 km northwest of Regina.

Officers found Jeremy Wade Charles with serious injuries. He was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he was assessed, and then transferred to a hospital in Regina.

Charles was declared dead by medical staff on Oct. 4.

Police are treating his death as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or knows anything about where Charles was from Oct.1 to Oct. 2 is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.