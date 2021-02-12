Police issue public health order violation ticket after complaint about unwanted guest filed
A woman was handed a COVID-19 ticket after police were called to a home on the 800 block of Elphinstone for reports of an unwanted guest.
Officers were called to the home on Thursday just after 5 p.m. to remove an unwanted guest.
Police confirmed the woman, a who lived at the address, had hosted gatherings including several guests who didn't live there, contrary to the public health orders.
The woman was handed a $2,800 fine, the 18th such ticket issued in Regina since the public health orders went into place.