Police issue public health order violation ticket after complaint about unwanted guest filed

A woman on the 800 block of Elphinstone Street in Regina was handed a COVID-19 ticket after police received a call about an unwanted guest.

Officers were called to the home on Thursday just after 5 p.m. to remove an unwanted guest.

Police confirmed the woman, a who lived at the address, had hosted gatherings including several guests who didn't live there, contrary to the public health orders.

The woman was handed a $2,800 fine, the 18th such ticket issued in Regina since the public health orders went into place.

