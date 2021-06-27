Police, coroners service probe death in Regina

Police are investigating the death of a woman that occurred Saturday night.

Police officers were called to the 100 block of Vernon Crescent in Regina about an injured woman, according to a news release published Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services determined the woman was "beyond help" and declared her dead at the scene.

No details have been provided about the deceased. Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.