Police, coroner service investigating Regina's 3rd homicide of 2022

Police in Regina are investigating the city's third homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a call on Tuesday about an injured, unresponsive man on the ground of the 100 block of Davidson Crescent, Regina Police Service said.

The officers and EMS determined the man had a critical injury and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said officers secured the area, requested major crimes and forensics assistance and help from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Regina-based man was identified as 27-year-old Leslie Victor John Whitebear, and police said his family was notified of his death.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.