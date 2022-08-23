Police confirm identity of man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach

A man's body was recovered from the water at Saskatchewan Beach, according to Southey RCMP.

Police received a report of a dead person in the water at around 12:20 p.m. CST on Aug. 21.

In a release, Southey RCMP confirmed the body was a 49-year-old man from Regina.

Police then got a report of an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot at Saskatchewan Beach at 8 p.m. CST on Sunday. Police confirmed the vehicle belonged to the dead man.

Southey RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue are investigating.

The man's name is not being released at this time, but his family has been notified.

Saskatchewan Beach is a resort village located on the shores of Last Mountain Lake, approximately 55 kilometres northwest of Regina.