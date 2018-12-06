4 people face charges after Sask. RCMP use spike belt to stop fleeing car near Loon Lake

Three people are in police custody and a youth has a date in court after arrests that involved the work of a Saskatchewan RCMP crime reduction team, the Loon Lake RCMP and the Meadow Lake police dog service.

Just before 11 p.m. on March 17, members of the RCMP crime reduction team tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 26, north of Loon Lake, which is about 250 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

The vehicle fled, and RCMP from Loon Lake used a spike belt to stop it.

Four people — including a female youth, two women and a man — were immediately arrested, while the driver fled the scene.

The driver was later located by a police dog team from nearby Meadow Lake and arrested.

There are two crime reduction teams in Saskatchewan, according to an RCMP news release. Their mandate is to target known criminals, prolific offenders and repeat offenders.

Three of the people in the vehicle were wanted for breaking and entering, possession of dangerous weapons, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, among other charges.

Three people were remanded into custody and the female youth was released. She will appear in court at a later date, RCMP said.

No charges were laid against the fifth person who was arrested.