Regina police chief to address RCMP report about Nadine Machiskinic's death investigation

Regina's top cop will hold a news conference Monday to to address an report RCMP released last week which found the Regina Police Service did not meet professional standards during the investigation into Nadine Machiskinic's death.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray is scheduled speak with reporters at 10:30 a.m. CST.

Machiskinic, an Indigenous mother of four, was found severely injured in Regina's Delta Hotel January 2015 and died in hospital.

The review was conducted at the request of Bray following criticism from Machiskinic's family, who have accused police of not taking her death seriously.