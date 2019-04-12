Sask. police visiting recent travellers to check compliance with mandatory self-isolation

Police in Saskatchewan are checking-up on people who are in mandatory self-isolation after returning from international travel.

Regina Police Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Popowich said Tuesday that police receive a daily list from the Saskatchewan Health Authority of people who have recently travelled.

"We dispatch a police car to the home address to ensure that the person is in fact doing that mandatory 14-day isolation," said Popowich.

"And if they're not, then we refer it back to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) for further action as per the public health order."

Saskatoon police and the RCMP are also doing visits to check on compliance with the provincial order, which states anyone who has travelled internationally must isolate for two weeks.

People who are isolating are allowed to be outside on their own property, such as a backyard or balcony, and they can take solitary walks if they do not have symptoms.

Non-compliance referred back to health authority

Popowich said police do not issue immediate fines if a person does not open the door. Instead, they report back to the SHA to follow up.

CBC has contacted the SHA for more information about the police visits and who initiated them.

Regina and Saskatoon police have both been doing check-ups since April.

'There are consequences'

Police could issue a fine if someone is found to be repeatedly violating isolation after multiple checkups, but Popowich said she is not aware of any such fines being issued so far.

She said there are some instances where people may not receive a visit from police, for example if there is a mistake in the address or if police receive the information late in the quarantine period.

"Don't risk getting a fine. Certainly don't risk potentially carrying an infection to someone who is not as easily able to handle the illness," she said.

"Treat it as though you could be paid a visit if you've been out of the country and you're not self-isolating. If you're not, then there are consequences."

Popowich said Regina police have enough resources to take on the role of checking compliance.

"Those calls get dispatched at a time when typically our other call loads are lower," she said.

In April, a Regina woman who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 was fined $2,800 for allegedly not complying with the order to self-isolate.