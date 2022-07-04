A man who stole a City of Regina truck, fled from officers and was then involved in a serious crash has been arrested, police say.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service said officers tried to pull the truck over near Arcola Avenue and Victoria Avenue at about 12:20 a.m. CST Saturday.

Instead, the truck bolted eastbound on Victoria Avenue, police said. Officers pulled back in hopes of avoiding a crash, police said, but moments later the speeding truck collided with another vehicle near Embury Street.

Photos of the crash show the second vehicle with a crumpled rear end just outside of the Baba's Dough Box bakery.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle in the crash was seriously injured. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

The suspect fled on foot while officers attended to the seriously injured driver of the second vehicle, police said.

Officers found and arrested the fleeing suspect, 39, who is now facing a host of charges including fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop after a crash that causes harm.

The driver of the second vehicle was extracted from the wreck with the help of the Regina Fire Department and EMS, and transported to the Regina General Hospital. Regina police say he was seriously injured.

The accused is expected to appear in provincial court Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.