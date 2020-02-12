Regina woman charged with murder in Keesha Bitternose homicide

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose on Tuesday.

Kelly Renee Stonechild is charged with first-degree murder, accused in the city's first homicide of 2020. Bitternose, 29, was discovered in a Regina home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5, 2020.

Police said the matter is still under investigation and anticipate that more charges will be laid.

After Bitternose died, her family said they were devastated by the tragic loss. They said the 29-year-old woman was raised on the George Gordon First Nation and moved to Regina after high school. They also said she left behind four children, between the ages of 5 and 11, and Shylah — "a baby in heaven."

"Her gentle and kind soul, her laughter, her smile, her big brown eyes and beauty are irreplaceable," the family told CBC News.

Police said Stonechild made her first court appearance Wednesday morning at provincial court in Regina.