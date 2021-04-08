Police charge three men in connection with death of 18-year-old Regina resident

The Regina Police Service has named the 18-year-old man who was found dead at the 1500 block of Cameron Street in Regina Wednesday night.

Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are now conducting a homicide investigation and have charged three men in connection with the case.

This is the fifth homicide in Regina in 2021.

Police were called to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of the injured man and an altercation, according to a news release from Regina police.

Upon arrival, they determined that Regina resident Damione Dustyhorn was dead. His family has been notified.

Regina police are investigating after a man was injured and died on Wednesday night. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

There were also two other males at the scene who were injured, according to police. One remains in hospital with significant injuries.

Police encourage anyone who may have information to contact the service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).