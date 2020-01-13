Regina police charge man, 54, in downtown bank robbery

Regina police say a 54-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a downtown bank robbery on Jan. 6.

A man entered the Royal Bank of Canada on the 2000 block of 11th Avenue around 10 a.m. CST and demanded cash, according to police.

The man fled the scene with money. No one was injured.

The 54-year-old man was arrested by plainclothes officers on Friday, police say. He is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, fraud under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

The man appeared in Provincial Court in Regina on Monday morning.