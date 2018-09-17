Regina police charge 3 men after cannabis dispensary raided for 2nd time

Regina police have charged three men after a cannabis dispensary was raided for the second time in three weeks.

On Aug. 24, police executed a search warrant at a dispensary on the 2100 block of Albert Street and allegedly found a large quantity of marijuana, cannabis resin and cash, among other things.

On Friday, police say they executed another search warrant at the same dispensary after receiving complaints the dispensary was "active" again.

During the second search, police say they found "a large quantity of product and cash," according to a police news release.

As a result of the search, three men have been arrested and are facing trafficking charges, along with a charge of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The men were scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

They are not the same people accused in the first raid.