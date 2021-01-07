Saskatoon police charge 3 in home invasion that left teen dead

Saskatoon police say three people are facing manslaughter charges in connection with an armed home invasion that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Two of the males charged, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, are in custody, but police are still looking for a third person.

Paul Joseph Nicotine, 26, is also charged with robbery and break and enter. Nicotine is also wanted on charges unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Police said that on the night of the break-in, the occupants of the home got into an altercation with the suspects, and the 14-year old was injured and later died.

Police say the 14-year-old had been a suspect in the Dec. 7, 2020, break-in at a home on the 400 block of Avenue R South.

It hasn't been disclosed how he died or what exactly happened.

Police are asking anyone with information about Nicotine's whereabouts should to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.