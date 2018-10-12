Police broaden search for Regina woman missing for over a month

The Regina Police Service is still searching for a 40-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 8 on the 2200 block of Garnet Street.

Officers have broadened their search to include Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton.

​

Garneil Katherine Quewezance was reported missing by her family on Oct. 2. Family members told police it's unusual for them not to hear from her for this long.

She is described an Indigenous woman with a medium build, long, auburn hair and green eyes. She is five-feet-six-inches tall.

Quewezance has multiple tattoos including a happy face on her left arm and roses on her right.

Foul play is not suspected to have played a role in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.