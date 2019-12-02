Police believe 2 suspects used potato gun to shoot drugs into Saskatoon jail

Police have arrested two adults who they believe were launching pot and meth over the fence and into the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre.

A 29-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, were caught Sunday on the 3500 block of Millar Avenue, in front of the jail.

They were found with 28 grams of cannabis, three grams of cannabis shatter and seven grams of crystal meth.

The pair had a "potato gun" — a pipe-based cannon — which investigators believe they used to shoot drugs over the fence of the jail.

The suspects tried to get away in a white Chevrolet van, colliding with three police vehicles before coming to a stop.

No one was injured during the incident.

The 29-year-old woman is facing eight charges including trafficking crystal meth, distributing cannabis to an institution, conspiracy to traffic, dangerous driving and evading police.

The 18-year-old man was charged with trafficking crystal meth and distributing cannabis to an institution.

The arrests were made following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service Drug Unit with help from the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.