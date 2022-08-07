Regina police issue Amber Alert to find abducted 2-year-old

The Regina Police Service issued an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon seeking public assistance locating a two-year-old child and his 36-year-old-mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.

The child, Holdan Keewatin, is described as three feet tall and weighing somewhere between 30 to 35 lbs with short black hair. The two-year-old was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal striped outfit.

A little before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police arrived at an address in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue for a report that a woman was believed to be trying to remove her biological son who she did not have custody of, according to a news release sent Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they said the mother Kerry Keewatin, was gone, as was her son, Holdan. Police said the investigation showed that Kerry showed up shortly after at the Regina General Hospital with the child, however she left on foot.

The 36-year-old is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 147 lbs. with black, shoulder length hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on right side of neck. She was last seen in the area of the Regina General Hospital wearing a white tank top, black shorts, blue medical mask and had bare feet. The direction of her travel is unknown.

Police said if anyone sees either Holdan or Kerry Keewatin, or has information regarding their whereabouts, they should call 911 immediately or 1-877-SOAMBER (762-6237).

The Regina Police Service can also be contacted at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).