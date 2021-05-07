Regina police ask for help in shooting investigation

Police in Regina are asking for the public's help after a man was shot Thursday night.

On Thursday at about 11 p.m. CST, police were called to the 1100 block of Robinson Street for a report that someone was shot.

Police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim told them he was in a bedroom when a man and woman entered the home. It was not clear if the man knew the alleged attackers.

The suspects allegedly demanded several items and then shot the man before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.