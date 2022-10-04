Regina police arrest man after woman, child dragged out of restaurant

Regina police say a woman and a small child were dragged out of a restaurant by a man that wasn't supposed to have contact with the woman.

The incident happened early Monday morning at a restaurant on the 400 block of Albert Street North.

Police say they responded to the restaurant after a report of a man dragging a female and a small child out of the eatery.

Police say the investigation led them to a nearby apartment, where they found the woman and child.

The woman, who had visible injuries, asked police for help. The child appeared unharmed, police say.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement and failure to comply with conditions.

Police say the man had previous conditions ordering him to have no contact with the woman and that he had allegedly threatened further harm if the woman called out to police.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court Monday afternoon.