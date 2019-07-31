Regina police arrest driver of stolen car that hit 60-year-old cyclist

Regina Police investigated and charged a man in connection to a hit and run after a 60-year-old woman was knocked off her bike on Albert Street Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Albert Street where they found a woman who had been bumped by a car. The driver had reportedly sped off, running over her bike in the process. She was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to a police news release.

Later in the afternoon, police found a stolen vehicle with three people inside.

One man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and officers determined the vehicle and driver were involved in the earlier hit and run.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop after an accident, mischief under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.