Police arrest and charge 3 teens after Regina man confronts group breaking into vehicle

Regina police say three teens are facing charges after a man was allegedly threatened with a weapon when he caught a group of people breaking into a vehicle.

Police responded just after 1 a.m. early Monday morning to the complaint on the 2800 block of Abbott Road. There, a man said he had been threatened with a weapon after he caught people breaking into a vehicle.

The man said he confronted them but both parties fled. No one was injured.

Police later located and apprehended three teens nearby, a 16-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and another boy, 14. Police found stolen property and "an edged weapon" during a search.

They're charged with assault with a weapon, theft and possession of stolen property. They cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens will appear at youth court in Regina on March 26.