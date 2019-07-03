RCMP say 2 kids rescued, 2 men arrested after joint Sask.-Alta. child exploitation investigation

RCMP say two men are in custody and two children were rescued after a "rapid" joint investigation by internet child exploitation (ICE) units in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The men face a long list of charges involving crimes against children, according to a news release.

The investigation began on June 24 when the Saskatchewan ICE unit learned of two men using a "popular social media application" to talk about sexually assaulting children, RCMP said. The men were also allegedly sharing and accessing "cloud-based" child porn.

Sask. ICE launched an investigation and involved the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ALERT ICE).

Two days later, the ICE units executed coordinated search warrants in Rocanville, Sask., and Red Deer, Alta. Officers seized electronics at "several locations," arrested the two men and brought in the children.

"The two children are safe and each province's respective children's services departments are involved in their care," the RCMP release said.

Police said they are not naming the men in anticipation of court-ordered publication bans.

The 35-year-old man arrested in Rocanville, Sask., is charged with:

Three counts of sexual interference.

Agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Making child pornography.

Possessing child pornography.

Accessing child pornography.

Distributing child pornography.

The 40-year-old man arrested in Red Deer, Alta., is charged with:

Two counts of making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Sexual exploitation.

Making child pornography.

Possessing child pornography.

Accessing child pornography.

Distributing child pornography.

Making child pornography available.

Incest.

Both men remain in custody. The 35-year-old Sask. man is scheduled to appear at Regina Provincial Court on July 4. The 40-year-old man arrested in Red Deer, Alta., is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on July 17.

The ICE units thanked, "the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Regina Police Service, Red Deer RCMP, and Moosomin RCMP for their valuable assistance during this investigation."

Police have asked anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation to contact their local police or to report their concern anonymously at www.cybertip.ca.

The Sask. ICE Unit is made up of members of the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service.

Alberta's unit involves members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP.