Regina residents take the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan

This family day weekend, some Regina residents and local celebrities jumped into a Loraas bin of cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

The Polar Plunge is in its fourth year and organizers say more than 60 people took the plunge.

There isn't an official count yet, but organizers said they raised more than $20,000.

"It's scary, and everyone who comes to plunge has a little bit of remorse on their face when they show up," Faye Matt, CEO of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, said with a laugh.

"And yet it's very exhilarating. It's quick and easy once you get in there and it's for a great cause, so that's why we have so many supporters here today."

It's Matt's fourth year doing the plunge and she said it doesn't really get easier.

"Preparation is simply just knowing that you're doing something for a good cause," she said.

Tyler McMurchy gestures for onlookers to make some noise for him before he jumps in. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

Const. Mike "Hawkeye" Seel also took the plunge.

"It was very, very cold. Very cold," Seel said.

Seel ran the traffic enforcement Twitter account for a time and had amassed a big following. He said he put the word out to his followers to donate.

"Thanks to every person that donated to us and everyone that participated. It was really fun, it was a great thing to be a part of," he said.