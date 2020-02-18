Regina residents take the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan
Organizers say more than $20,000 was raised as residents and celebrities jumped into bin of cold water
This family day weekend, some Regina residents and local celebrities jumped into a Loraas bin of cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.
The Polar Plunge is in its fourth year and organizers say more than 60 people took the plunge.
There isn't an official count yet, but organizers said they raised more than $20,000.
"It's scary, and everyone who comes to plunge has a little bit of remorse on their face when they show up," Faye Matt, CEO of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, said with a laugh.
"And yet it's very exhilarating. It's quick and easy once you get in there and it's for a great cause, so that's why we have so many supporters here today."
It's Matt's fourth year doing the plunge and she said it doesn't really get easier.
"Preparation is simply just knowing that you're doing something for a good cause," she said.
Const. Mike "Hawkeye" Seel also took the plunge.
"It was very, very cold. Very cold," Seel said.
Seel ran the traffic enforcement Twitter account for a time and had amassed a big following. He said he put the word out to his followers to donate.
"Thanks to every person that donated to us and everyone that participated. It was really fun, it was a great thing to be a part of," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.