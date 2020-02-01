CBC Saskatchewan recently commissioned a survey on attitudes toward labour unions in the province.

To go along with the survey, CBC Saskatchewan commissioned two op-eds on the topic of so-called anti-scab legislation.

Suppose you hire a kid to mow your lawn. You offer him $20 per cut, which is more than generous for a half-hour of work, especially since he's using your mower and burning your gasoline.

All is well until one day the kid demands a raise. He now wants $30. He won't mow your lawn again until you pony up.

That's too much, you tell him. There are other kids on the block who would be happy to do the job for $20.

Too bad, says the kid. He draws your attention to a new provincial labour law that makes it illegal for you to replace him. You can't even mow yourself, he tells you. You must deal with him or let your lawn go to seed.

Behold the operating dynamic of so-called anti-scab laws. The idea is to prevent an employer from hiring replacement workers during a labour dispute. The effect is to protect labour unions from market forces that everyone else in the world has to contend with.

For the survey, the University of Saskatchewan's Social Science Research Laboratory polled 400 residents in the province. The results are accurate to plus or minus 4.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Eighty per cent of respondents said they were not members of unions:

More people surveyed approved of unions than not:

That anti-scab laws are loaded is revealed by their very name. "Scab" is pejorative, deliberately offensive and carelessly applied to replacement workers who only want to support themselves and their families.

There is no shame in working for less than someone else. On the contrary. It's called competition. Remove it from the equation and you get artificially high prices for a poor selection of lousy products.

Both arguments flawed

There are two main arguments in favour of outlawing replacement workers. Neither stands up to scrutiny.

The first is that unions negotiate at a disadvantage during a strike or lockout if an employer can simply hire replacements. That might make sense if employees weren't free to use replacement employers by finding a better job.

But maybe a better job isn't available. That would suggest there aren't enough employers. That's because starting a business is so hard and so risky. Holding employers hostage to union demands will not increase their numbers.

The employer should be at an advantage, anyway, during labour negotiations. It is the employer who took the initiative, who drew up the business plan, who raised the capital, who navigated the red tape, who arranged for the premises and equipment. It is the employer who creates the jobs. Whatever advantage he might have at the negotiating table is fairly earned. Were it not for the employer, there would be no negotiating table.

A majority of people surveyed said they thought unions are more helpful than harmful to employees:

However, on the topic of legislation that would prevent companies from hiring replacement workers (so called anti-scab legislation), respondents were split, with 34 per cent saying they either strongly or somewhat supported it, and 34 per cent saying they either strongly or somewhat opposed it:

We don't need more laws

The second, equally flawed, argument for outlawing replacement workers is to prevent violence on the picket line. Never mind that violence on the picket line is almost always perpetrated by union pickets breaking the law. They are not legally allowed to impede access to their employers' property, as they routinely do. They get away with it during labour disputes only because tremulous authorities fear that enforcing the law might provoke a riot.

So why have more laws if we don't enforce the ones we've got?

The baleful consequences of anti-replacement legislation are no mystery. Quebec has had this in place since 1978. A published study twenty years later found strikes in that province were longer by an average of 32 days and almost twice a frequent as elsewhere in Canada. This is not anyone's idea of labour peace.

There is also the question of what's fair for replacement workers. All they want is to work. What are they to make of a law that prevents them from doing so?

