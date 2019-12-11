4 local podcasts that could help plan your 2020 resolutions
New year, new you with a little help from these podcasts
CBC Saskatchewan's local marketing and communications team embarked on a journey to find podcasts that are telling Saskatchewan's story.
We held an exclusive event at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina where we gave podcast creators an opportunity to share the best of their podcast with our CBC audience.
Here are some recommendations for great podcasts being produced in the province.
Still Here, Still Healing
Host: Jade Roberts
Topic: Indigenous relations
Listen here
Listen to the important stories and experiences of residential school survivors and how it has affected their lives.
The process of speaking out is an act of personal healing for survivors and listening to this podcast could be your personal act of reconciliation.
Families Matter Most
Host: Jenn Dean
Topic: Parenting
Listen here
If being a more engaged parent is in your 2020 strategy, you'll learn a lot from Jenn Dean.
In episode 2, Helping Kids Deal with Anger Dean gives some tools to help kids recognize frustration before it leads into anger.
You'll learn how to recognize cues that trouble is brewing, and develop a new perspective on the emotion itself.
Legal Skies
Hosts: Paul Westgate and Julie Sobowale
Topic: Legal
Listen here
Legal Skies looks at the future of legal services in Saskatchewan. If you're interested in any facet of the legal profession or are just looking to learn more about the legal landscape, this podcast is for you.
We found the episode on Open Access Legal Resources very helpful. Sarah Sutherland speaks about open publishing and how it will effect content creation moving forward.
On The Bench
Host: Sheree Lee
Topic: Wellness and healthy lifestyle
Listen here
This podcast is for anyone looking to expand their self-awareness. Sheree Lee interviews local guests on the different dimensions of wellness and how they are interconnected.
