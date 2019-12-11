4 local podcasts that could help plan your 2020 resolutions

CBC Saskatchewan's local marketing and communications team embarked on a journey to find podcasts that are telling Saskatchewan's story.

We held an exclusive event at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina where we gave podcast creators an opportunity to share the best of their podcast with our CBC audience.

Here are some recommendations for great podcasts being produced in the province.

Still Here, Still Healing

Host: Jade Roberts

Topic: Indigenous relations

Listen to the important stories and experiences of residential school survivors and how it has affected their lives.

The process of speaking out is an act of personal healing for survivors and listening to this podcast could be your personal act of reconciliation.

Families Matter Most

Host: Jenn Dean

Topic: Parenting

If being a more engaged parent is in your 2020 strategy, you'll learn a lot from Jenn Dean.

In episode 2, Helping Kids Deal with Anger Dean gives some tools to help kids recognize frustration before it leads into anger.

You'll learn how to recognize cues that trouble is brewing, and develop a new perspective on the emotion itself.

Legal Skies

Hosts: Paul Westgate and Julie Sobowale

Topic: Legal

Legal Skies looks at the future of legal services in Saskatchewan. If you're interested in any facet of the legal profession or are just looking to learn more about the legal landscape, this podcast is for you.

We found the episode on Open Access Legal Resources very helpful. Sarah Sutherland speaks about open publishing and how it will effect content creation moving forward.

On The Bench

Host: Sheree Lee

Topic: Wellness and healthy lifestyle

This podcast is for anyone looking to expand their self-awareness. Sheree Lee interviews local guests on the different dimensions of wellness and how they are interconnected.