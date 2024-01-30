Can cold plunging help make a Canadian winter more bearable?

Stream Good Question, Saskatchewan on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.

A growing cadre of enthusiasts are evangelizing the benefits of plunging in cold water, even in sub-zero climates like Saskatchewan.

Our Good Question, Saskatchewan podcast team took the plunge — literally — to better understand the risks and benefits of cold plunging, and how it might make us more resilient to our winters.

"I think I want out," said host Leisha Grebinski after submerging in 10 C liquid for one minute.

Celebrities like Joe Rogan, Drake and Justin Bieber have touted the benefits of cold plunging. People in Saskatchewan are doing it too.

"Even though you're super numb, you get out of the water and then you can feel your body naturally starting to warm up, right? It's an unbelievable feeling. I love it," said Anastas Maragos, a Regina man who co-founded a company called Kryo Cold Water Therapy.

The company sells black canvas pools for people to plunge at home.

But why would you do this in Saskatchewan? Is it not cold enough already?

Brennan Ross said starting the day with a cold shower helps him work outside in the cold all day.

"You're just able to handle the cold a little bit better, " he said. "You just feel less bad about the cold. You don't try to avoid it."

Stephen Cheung, a Brock University kinesiologist who studies how extreme climates and cold water affect our bodies, said Ross is right.

"You do get adapted to the cold, and most of it is your perception," he said,

That's why the first very cold day of the winter tends to feel worse than the same temperature at the end of the season, Cheung said.

He advised approaching the cold-plunge fad with a bit of skepticism, because many of the health benefits are overstated, but he acknowledged that it can make you feel good.

"Certainly one of the benefits for cold baths, in general, is it does tend to improve your mood, because of all these feel-good chemicals going in your body," he said.

Cheung said there are risks to consider. He said it is not safe for people with high blood pressure or heart issues to cold plunge.

He also advised not plunging alone, avoiding alcohol and being mindful of the weather, as cold temperatures can be extremely dangerous.

"But again, those arousal benefits, the mood enhancing benefits of it are definitely there."

