Sask. Premier, Prime Minister have conversation about COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe are talking again.

The Prime Ministers Office says Trudeau spoke with Premier Scott Moe yesterday to discuss the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that the Government of Canada remains ready to respond to any requests from the Government of Saskatchewan and encouraged the Premier to submit specific needs as they emerge," a statement from the PMO said.

There have been some tensions lately between Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but they were talking yesterday. (CBC News)

"He committed to working with the province to provide additional supports to keep people safe."

The communication between Moe and Trudeau came after some heated statements lobbed in each others direction.

During the election Trudeau criticized Saskatchewan's handling of the pandemic amid soaring COVID-19 case numbers.

Then, a little more than a week ago, Moe lambasted Trudeau for holding a snap election, calling it "pointless" and suggesting Ottawa should do more to boost vaccination rates in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan has yet to request federal help in terms of personnel, despite being one of the worst-hit provinces in Canada.

The PMO didn't say who initiated the communication.

"The Prime Minister and Premier re-committed to working together and to remain in touch," the statement said.