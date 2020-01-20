Saskatchewan appealing 3-year sentence for man who raped woman on Plenty of Fish date

The office of Saskatchewan's attorney general has filed an appeal of the three-year sentence for Regina rapist Gioulian Nikdima, arguing the punishment was too lenient given the severity of the crime.

Nikdima was sentenced to three years in prison in December for sexual assault causing bodily harm, stemming from the rape of a woman he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish.

The appeal argues that the presiding judge, Justice Fred Kovach of the Regina Court of Queen's Bench, did not adequately consider the gravity of the crime, the act itself, the need to protect the public from Nikdima and that Nikdima has not accepted responsibility for his crime.

The Crown argued for a five-year sentence during the trial in September. The appeal says the three-year sentence is "demonstrably unfit."

Court heard during the trial that the woman met Nikdima on Plenty of Fish in March 2016.

After messaging online for a week, they met in person at a coffee shop then continued on to a restaurant for lunch.

The woman testified that Nikdima was a "perfect gentleman" until it was time for him to drive her back to her car. He drove her outside Regina city limits to a deserted gravel road.

She said Nikdima yanked off her pants, forcibly penetrated her vaginally and anally, and pushed her face down to perform oral sex.