Playgrounds in Regina and Saskatoon won't be sanitized

Kids and families can return to playgrounds starting Friday, but it will be at their own risk, as cities won't be sanitizing them.

This week, the province announced playgrounds and beaches could reopen, under conditions. People from different households are expected to stay two metres apart, and people are asked to wash their hands before and after visiting a playground.

Prior to Monday, there had not been any date placed on when beaches and playgrounds would be allowed to reopen. Recently, parents were asking when the province would allow more activities for children in its reopen plan.

The City of Regina said in a statement that they recommend visitors to playgrounds bring hand sanitizer and to wash their hands before and after they play.

"The City's first priority is ensuring the safety of the community and our staff and this will guide our decision-making as we get through these challenging times, both in our current services and in planning for the future," the statement reads, in part.

In Saskatoon, crews are working on removing tape and signs at the more than 250 playgrounds in the city. New signs will be put up to remind people of chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab's recommendations:

Individuals who are sick should stay home.

A physical distance of two metres should be maintained between people not from the same household or extended household.

Individuals should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after using parks and playgrounds.

Avoid overcrowding. Individual groups must not exceed the restrictions on public gatherings.

Shahab said Monday that he witnessed parents' frustration first-hand this past weekend.

"I saw a bit of a toddler playground rebellion. I saw some parents actually cutting away the tape in and around the city, putting the toddlers onto swings. I think there's a lot of frustration," he said.

Shahab said people should "give space" on the beach, grass or in the water once the playgrounds and beaches are open.