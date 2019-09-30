Motion to ban plastic bags to be tabled at Regina city council meeting
Plastic bags could have numbered days in the City of Regina.
Coun. Bob Hawkins says the bags are difficult to recycle and just create more waste
Plastic bags could perhaps have numbered days in Regina.
A motion will be introduced at Monday's city council meeting by Coun. Bob Hawkins to ban plastic bags.
"I think in Saskatchewan, we're anxious to show that we're doing something about the environment and this is a step that we can take to do it," Hawkins said. "I think it'll be welcomed by the community."
Hawkins is using plastic bags as an example because when they're not stuffed in other bags in someone's cupboard, they're entering landfills, litter on the street and/or are difficult to recycle.
The ban would go into effect in January 2021.
"We're in a society where we reduce recycle reuse and recycle. The first thing we should try and do is reduce."
With files from Joelle Seal
