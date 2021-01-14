Sask. Facebook post asking for plant donations after house fire gets huge response from green thumbs

Lori Mayoh and her husband were enjoying a morning coffee at their Melfort home earlier this month when she smelled smoke.

The couple was able to get out of their burning home unhurt, but she was not able to save her hundreds of beloved plants.

Mayoh was diagnosed about five or six years ago with a non-cancerous, slow-growing brain tumour. She said the plants have given her comfort and joy.

"It turned my life upside down. It took half my hearing, affects my speech and balance," Mayoh said on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"I needed something. I needed a distraction. And I loved plants. The more I got, the more I learned and the more I love them."

A plant donated to Lori Mayoh. (Jennie Beckstead)

Her daughter, Jennie Beckstead, understands her mom's attachment to her plants.

"I know [plants] bring down my anxiety and stress levels ... You walk into that room and I can hear the sound and I can smell the air and I can look at who is growing and who needs what and who needs a trimming, who needs a haircut," she said.

"It gives me something to fill like a space."

Beckstead, who lives in Saskatoon, decided she needed to do something to help her mom get through this traumatic time.

She posted on the YXE Plant Addiction Facebook group asking for plant donations.

"I was hoping that I could bring back some kind of semblance of normalcy for my mom after this happened," Beckstead said. "Because after seeing her, I could see that she was in shock."

Plant cuttings donated to Lori Mayoh, who lost all of her plants in a fire. (Jennie Beckstead)

She thought if she saw a post like that she would donate some cuttings, but she received much more than that.

"I was blown away by the amount of people who wanted to give mom some plants or some cuttings or even a bulb," Beckstead said. "She even got an elephant ear bulb."

The outpouring of support left Mayoh in tears.

"Oh, I cried," said Mayoh. "They all are like me and love their plants, so I felt less of a loss."

Beckstead said she was so happy to see the joy the support gave her mother.

Mayoh and her husband are currently living at a hotel and hope to move into an apartment soon while repairs are done to their house.

"They haven't lost everything, but they won't be able to return home for around four months," Beckstead said.