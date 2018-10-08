For a holiday that usually revolves around turkey, Thanksgiving may present a challenge for vegans, vegetarians and those who dine with them. How do you prepare a delicious holiday meal that everyone can enjoy?

Danielle Gauthier wants to help.

She runs Regina's Plant Food Kitchen, which offers cooking classes, event catering and pre-made meals — all without any animal products.

She offered up some of her best tips for creating a plant-based Thanksgiving dinner that will leave everyone stuffed, without the turkey.

According to Gauthier, plant-based eating doesn't have to be just smoothies and salads. It can also include foods that are comforting and familiar to many.

"I try to cook to people from Saskatchewan — stuff that I grew up eating," Gauthier said. "If I was living in L.A., maybe I'd want to eat raw food, but it's flippin' cold here and I love my mashed potatoes. I love my perogies. I love all of that stuff."

Gauthier says serving traditional comfort food, like perogies, is the best way to win over a crowd at a plant-based dinner. (CBC)

In fact, it's comfort and familiarity that can get even the most reluctant people to try plant-based foods.

"If it's good food, you'll eat it," Gauthier said.

Swap your meat for wheat

For a Thanksgiving main course, Gauthier suggests making a "roast" out of seitan, a meat alternative made from gluten, the main protein found in wheat. When prepared right, seitan can mimic the taste and texture of meat.

Gautier makes her seitan at home, but it can also be purchased at health and specialty food stores.

Along with the roast, Gauthier would also prepare different kinds of veggies, mashed potatoes and homemade perogies to round out Thanksgiving dinner.

Made with love

Gauthier believes that cooking — and eating — are things that people can share, regardless of their dietary needs and preferences.

"It's a great bonding thing," Gauthier said. "I just think cooking brings everybody together and I love it. And I like to eat too."

Whether you're a meat eater, a vegan or something in between, Gauthier says that Thanksgiving is ultimately about being grateful for things in your life.

"Every day I'm thankful for everything and Thanksgiving just means perogies, mashed potatoes and family time—so it's all good."

Not just boring desserts

When it comes to sweets, Gauthier said plant-based eaters are often left with bland or poorly prepared desserts.

"It does frustrate me a little sometimes when I go out because it is not hard to do. To me it's a very easy thing to make things vegan," Gauthier said

Danielle Gauthier shares a recipe for a delicious and plant-based chocolate pudding. (courtesy Meghan Telpner)

Gauthier regularly creates desserts without using any animal products, including a decadent chocolate pudding made from an unlikely ingredient: tofu.

"I've made this dessert for years," Gauthier said. "You make the most decadent, beautiful...old-school Jello pudding-kind of deliciousness."

The pudding can be served plain, put into a pie crust or eaten with a whipped topping made from coconut cream.

Chocolate pudding



1 pkg firm silken tofu

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

Salt

1 tsp vanilla



Blend very well in food processor and eat like that or in a pie shell.



Coconut whip



1 can full fat placed in fridge overnight.

1/4 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla



Scoop the cream out out and whip well with remaining ingredients until it is whipped really well.

Recipe adapted from Danielle Gauthier.

-With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.