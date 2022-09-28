Planned Parenthood Regina signs lease for new 'dream' location, expands fall services

After six months of searching, Planned Parenthood Regina has signed a lease for a new clinic location at 2024 Albert Street.

The sexual health organization has been without a place to call home since being informed in April that it had to leave its long-time location at 1920B Francis Street by the beginning of May. Since then, Planned Parenthood has been providing stripped down services remotely.

"We faced quite a few challenges in finding this location. We've had a lot of near misses and it's been very discouraging, and I feel like I can say that now because it's coming with some good news with this really supportive landlord in this dream space," said Risa Payant, executive director of Planned Parenthood Regina.

"This space checks all of our boxes. It was exactly what we wanted to be, and it makes me feel like it was really worth the wait."

Planned Parenthood will take possession of the space, which formerly housed the wellness centre Float Now, on Oct. 1. It will then begin renovating, with a grand re-opening slated for January 2023.

"I think our priority was always to be strategic about this decision, make sure that when we were ready to sign a lease, the lease was a good fit for us and more importantly, a good fit for the community that we serve," Payant said.

Planned Parenthood Regina executive director Risa Payant has been leading the search for a new location since early May. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Payant says the organization prioritized finding an affordable, central and accessible location where diverse folks can feel welcome. She says she's thrilled the new location is near the Cathedral neighbourhood.

"[We] really just want to make this a place where people feel comfortable stopping by on a regular basis. I think this neighborhood is so, so exciting," Payant said.

"I think a lot of people think that you have to have an appointment to access services at Planned Parenthood, and certainly we encourage you to do so. But what we also hope in being in this location is that while people are walking by, maybe they pop in, maybe they grab some condoms, maybe they talk to our nurse practitioner and grab some educational materials."

Danny Jones, realtor with Colliers, worked with Planned Parenthood Regina to find its new location. He says six months was a reasonable amount of time to find the right fit.

"The market downtown has been pretty soft. So finding lots of options was the easy part. It was really a matter of finding something that kind of works out-of-the-box with the renovations," Jones said.

"[Float Now] had multiple rooms that had plumbing in them, six total, and I believe some storage. What ultimately worked really well is you can convert all those float tank rooms into the clinic rooms. It was a pretty easy changeover."

Both Jones and Payant cited access to public transit as extremely important for Planned Parenthood. The new location checks that box.

Fall services

In the meantime, Planned Parenthood has announced new remote fall clinical offerings including expanded phone hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST, pregnancy testing requisitions, options counselling and limited medical terminations via mifegymiso.

Other ongoing services available via phone include birth control consults and prescriptions, emergency contraception prescriptions, sexually transmissible and blood-borne infections (STBBI) testing requisitions and treatment, IUD and pap test appointments, and specialist referrals.

Drop in STBBI testing clinics will take place weekly on Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST at Regina Public Library locations across Regina starting Oct. 4, and biweekly on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST at Aids Programs South Saskatchewan (APSS) starting Oct. 12.

Shiny Mary Varghese, executive director for APSS, says she's thrilled Planned Parenthood is expanding its fall services to increase testing. She says APSS has been without HIV testing since Feburary 2020.

"This will greatly help to meet people where they are at so people can get tested, know their status, and if there is a positive result, they can get on treatment sooner so they can live an optimal life," said Varghese.

Planned Parenthood Regina's old location at 1920B Francis Street. In April the organization was told to vacate the building by the beginning of May. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Funding concerns

Payant says Planned Parenthood Regina is still in need of funding and that when the new location opens, it will operate with a bare bones staff due to that lack of funding.

Part of the problem is that some of the organization's funding has been pulled.

"Unfortunately, the Saskatchewan Health Authority hasn't been happy with our decision to temporarily close the [old] location while we were looking for a new one and so they have temporarily suspended our funding," Payant said. "Now that we have a new location, we're hopeful we're going to get that back. It left a pretty big gap in this year's budget."

Payant says that Planned Parenthood needs approximately $30,000 in fundraising to supplement the tenant improvement allowance that it has received to renovate the new space.

"We will be doing a major fundraising campaign and we've also reached out to local unions and small corporations for sponsorship opportunities. Beyond that, we really do need more stable sources of funding."

In the meantime, Payant is feverishly writing grant applications as Planned Parenthood Regina prepares for its big homecoming.