Fathers of bride and groom killed in plane crash on way home from stag party

A weekend plane crash claimed the lives of three Moose Jaw, Sask., residents, including two fathers who expected to see their children get married this summer.

Jim Wilk was piloting the plane that took off from Medicine Hat, Alta., on Saturday night, on the way home from his son's stag party.

Kerry DePape, the father of the bride-to-be, and Justin Filteau, a friend and well-known football player and coach, were the two passengers. All three were killed when the plane crashed about 20 minutes after takeoff.

Justin Filteau, 26, was the third person killed when the small plane crashed. (Justin Filteau/Facebook)

"He was a very capable pilot, that's the saddest part," said Rob Walchuk, a friend of both Wilk and DePape, who'd taken a few flights with Wilk in the past. "Everything was about safety."

Walchuk and others said they were still having trouble wrapping their heads around the deaths two days later.

"The wedding is Aug. 10 and both fathers-in-law will not be there. It's the saddest situation," he said.

The wedding of Alyssa DePape and Justin Wilk is scheduled to be held at the Moose Jaw Amoury.

Jim Wilk always one to give back

Along with being a pilot, Wilk was a business owner, a rural councillor and an active member with the Shriners. He is remembered as a hard-working man with a one-of-a-kind personality.

Gerald Julian, president of the local flying club, recalled a time when the airport was hit with a huge load of snow, leaving him unable to get to his hangar. He was driving to the airport and thinking of calling Wilk, who owned an excavation business, to help. When Julian arrived he saw equipment already on site and clearing the way.

Jim Wilk was piloting the plane when it crashed. (Supplied by Walchuk Masonry Ltd.)

"There's Jimmy leaning out with a big grin on his face and a cigarette sticking out of his mouth which was fairly typical," Julian recalled. "And I said, 'Jimmy! I was just going to see if I could phone you.'

"And he says, 'I felt sorry for you.' Closed up his door went back to clearing the snow off and he never charged me a dime for it or anything. That was, I think, a pretty typical Jimmy Wilk story."

While he never flew with Wilk, Julian said he knew Wilk's aircraft very well. It was a 1976 or '77 American Aviation AA-5B. It had been part of Moose Jaw's flying scene for its entire life, even before Wilk bought it.

"There's absolutely no reason to think that Jimmy didn't know the airplane inside out because it's essentially the only aircraft model that he ever flew," he said.

A Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said it was still too early to release details, but investigators were on scene on Sunday evening and again today, at a site about 32 kilometres east of Medicine Hat, to try to determine the cause of the crash.

DePape was 'family-oriented'

DePape was president of R.L. Cushing Millwork Company, a Moose Jaw company that produces doors, windows, moldings and furniture. Walchuk said he sat on the Moose Jaw Construction Association board with DePape for more than two decades.

He described DePape as a "super intelligent man," adding that besides their work together, he would see him at summer barbecues and Christmas parties. But more often, DePape was at home, or Walchuk would see him with his wife, puttering outside.

Kerry DePape, pictured with his wife Cheryl, was a passenger aboard a plane that crashed enroute from Medicine Hat to Moose Jaw. (Kerry DePape/Facebook)

"They were always nesting in their yard all the time. So he was a homebody," he said.

Walchuk said that on Sunday, Wilk's sons were on their way home from the stag party and were struggling with the devastation of the crash.

"It'll be the biggest funeral Moose Jaw's ever had," Walchuk said.